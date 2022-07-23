Cricket

Sam Northeast hits 400 for Glamorgan in County Championship

Team Sportstar
23 July, 2022 17:29 IST
Sam Northeast became the ninth batter to smash 400 runs in a First-Class innings.

Glamorgan’s Sam Northeast became the fourth batter to score 400 runs in a County Championship innings in Leicester on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Northeast reached the feat off 447 balls with a six and joined Brian Lara, AC MacLaren and Graeme Hick in the elite club of County batters who have hit 400 runs in an innings. Northeast finished unbeaten on 410 as Glamorgan declared its innings at 795 for five.

Northeast became just the ninth batter ever to cross the 400-run mark in a first-class innings. Northeast, who resumed on his overnight score 308, also registered the highest score by a Glamorgan batter in a FC innings during his record-breaking knock.

Glamorgan also recorded its highest-ever total as it went past 718 with an unbeaten 461-run stand between Northeast and Chris Cooke - the second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in FC history.

Northeast, who made his FC debut in 2007, has racked up nearly 12,000 runs from 192 matches with 27 centuries and 61 half-centuries.

Glamorgan is currently third in the County Championship division two standings while Leicestershire is languishing at the bottom on eighth.

