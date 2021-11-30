Fit-again Shakib returns to Bangladesh Test squad

Shakib Al Hasan is fit and will return to the Bangladesh squad for the second Test against Pakistan in Dhaka next week, his side said Tuesday.

A hamstring injury against the West Indies last month prematurely ended Shakib's time at the T20 World Cup 2021, and he missed November's three-match short-format series against Pakistan.

He was included in the squad for the first Test, which ended with a thumping eight-wicket victory for Pakistan on Tuesday, but was subsequently ruled out.

Without key spinner Shakib, Taijul Islam staged a lone and losing battle for Bangladesh despite his 7-116 to help the host to a first innings lead of 44.

Bangladesh also included pace bowler Taskin Ahmed, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury. Batter Mohammad Naim, who has played 32 T20Is and two One-Day Internationals, received his maiden Test call-up.

The second Test will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from December 4-8.