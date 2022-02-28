Shreyas Iyer: Need to be flexible in terms of batting at any position

In March 2021, Shreyas Iyer had dislocated his shoulder during an ODI against England in Pune. The batter had to undergo surgery and as a result, missed out on the first half of the Indian Premier League and was part of the standbys for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

But ever since returning to the team, Shreyas has made his presence felt with consistent performances. In the final T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday, the 27-year-old scored his third half-century on the trot as India completed a clean sweep.

IND vs SL: Shreyas shines again as India completes T20 series sweep

“When you don’t get starts, it is really important that you get your eyes in, and you can target a particular bowler in a given situation. That really helped out,” Shreyas said.

With the T20 World Cup set to be held in Australia later this year, the Indian team management is looking at creating a core group. However, Shreyas is not thinking too far right now. “I can’t talk about cementing my place because the competition is so much. You need to be flexible in terms of batting at any position in a given situation. I want to grab as many opportunities as I can and then can maximise on that,” he said.

Rohit Sharma surpasses Shoaib Malik's tally to become most capped men's T20I player

Talking about how he plays the short ball, Shreyas said: “I haven’t worked too much on that. I play the way I used to, it’s just about the mindset. If your mindset is right, then you can play any ball. I have reached this level, playing short ball, so I didn’t need to prepare differently. Every player has strengths and weaknesses, and while focusing too much on your weakness, you should not forget your strength.”

“My mindset is that I will focus on my strength, and if you feel that short ball is my weakness, mujhe koi farak nahi padta (it does not make a difference to me). Because, inside, I know how I play.”