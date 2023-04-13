Cricket

Sri Lanka squad for Ireland Test series: Dickwella out, Samarawickrama returns

The squad included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options as potential replacements for Niroshan Dickwella.

Reuters
13 April, 2023 09:25 IST
13 April, 2023 09:25 IST
Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The squad included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options as potential replacements for Niroshan Dickwella.

Sri Lanka left out wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella from their 15-member squad for the first test against Ireland and called up Sadeera Samarawickrama after a five-year absence.

Dickwella was also dropped for the second test defeat to New Zealand after he failed to impress with the bat in the first match in Christchurch last month.

Also Read
Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead ICC T20 batter rankings

The squad, which was announced on Wednesday, included Nishan Madushka and Samarawickrama as the wicketkeeping options.

Madushka made his test debut in New Zealand, while Samarawickrama played the last of his four test matches in December 2017.

Fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara were reportedly rested, with Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and the uncapped Milan Rathnayake among the pace bowling options.

Oshada Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne were also left out, while leg spinner Dushan Hemantha earned a first call-up and left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was recalled to the squad, which is captained by Dimuth Karunaratne.

The first test will begin on April 16 followed by the second on April 24, with both contests to be held in Galle.

Squads
Sri lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dushan Hemantha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake. 
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

WATCH: MI vs DC match analysis and highlights in 5 mins

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

GT vs KKR in pictures, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh’s final over heroics help Kolkata win, Rashid Khan’s hat-trick goes in vain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us