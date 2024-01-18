MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka clinches T20I series after Zimbabwe falls for record low total

The home skipper’s 4-15 included two scalps on his final two deliveries and Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory inside 11 overs.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 22:23 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva celebrate after winning the third T20I.
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva celebrate after winning the third T20I. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva celebrate after winning the third T20I. | Photo Credit: AFP

Wanindu Hasaranga’s bottom-order demolition eased Sri Lanka to a 2-1 series win against Zimbabwe Thursday after the tourist was bowled out in Colombo for 82, its worst-ever T20 total.

The home skipper's 4-15 included two scalps on his final two deliveries and Sri Lanka cruised to a nine-wicket victory inside 11 overs.

Pathum Nissanka (39 not out) and Kusal Mendis (33) added 64 runs in 46 balls before a deceptive turner from left-arm spinner Sean Williams took the latter off-stump for Zimbabwe’s sole breakthrough.

Nissanka sealed Sri Lanka’s win by launching Sikandar Raza for six over long-on when the scores drew level.

Zimbabwe had a creditable start with 56-3 after the first six overs of PowerPlay but struggled to score boundaries once fielding restrictions eased.

Also read | Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes join Sri Lanka’s coaching staff

Number three batter Brian Bennett top-scored with 29 off just 12 balls, including four boundaries in the second over, before a Hasaranga catch off Angelo Mathews sent him back.

But a quick collapse saw the tourist lose its last six wickets for just 11 runs including three in the final three balls of the innings.

Sri Lanka’s fielding stepped up after a shambolic show in the second match handed them a four-wicket defeat and Zimbabwe its first T20 win in the island nation.

Hasaranga’s 4-15 was backed up with a return to form by ex-skipper Mathews, who shared the new ball and finished with two wickets.

Mathews had conceded 24 runs in the final over of the second match to gift Zimbabwe its come-from-behind win.

Thursday marked the first T20 series win for Sri Lanka after a drought stretching back to its Asia Cup win in 2022.

It next hosts Afghanistan for a one-off Test and six white-ball matches.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

