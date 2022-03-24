Steve Smith becomes fastest batter to reach 8000 Test runs

Steve Smith on Thursday became the fastest batter to reach 8,000 Test runs as he moved past Kumar Sangakkara to break a 12-year-long record during Australia's third match against Pakistan in Lahore.



The 32-year right-hander scored a boundary off Hasan Ali to reach the milestone in his 151st innings (85th Tests) to eclipse Sangakkara who did it in 152 innings (91 Tests).

Third on the list is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the landmark in 154 innings. Garry Sobers (157 innings) is fourth on the list. Rahul Dravid (158 innings) rounds up the top five.



The New South Wales batter is currently seventh on the all-time list of Australian Test batters while possessing the highest average in history for a minimum of 60 matches played.

MT - 85; INN - 151; Runs - 8002*; AVG - 60.17; 200 - 3: 100 - 27; 50 - 36