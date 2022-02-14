‘I will be O.K.’ - Steve Smith on road to recovery after concussion

Australia batter Steve Smith took to social media to reassure his fans he will be all right after suffering a concussion while attempting to save a six in Sunday’s Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Sydney.

Smith made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground. Team-mates Pat Cummins and Glen Maxwell rushed to his aid while signalling to the medical staff to attend to Smith, who stayed down clutching his head.

“Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok,” Smith wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday.

Australia tours Pakistan for a three-Test series next month. The cricket board said Smith will miss the rest of the T20 series, but it expects him to make a full recovery in six-seven days.

Smith is no stranger to concussions after he was hit on the head in the 2019 Ashes, forcing the 32-year-old to miss a match.

Smith’s concussion happened a day after Australian opening batter Will Pucovski was replaced in a domestic game due to concussion symptoms after receiving a knock on the head in the team’s warm-up.