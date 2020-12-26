Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai again Suryakumar Yadav has been reinstated as Mumbai captain for the league stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be played in Mumbai from January 10 to 19. Team Sportstar Mumbai 26 December, 2020 21:38 IST Yadav, one of Mumbai Indians’ star campaigners during its triumphant campaign in the Indian Premier League, was appointed Mumbai captain for last year’s Ranji Trophy. - AMOL KARHADKAR Team Sportstar Mumbai 26 December, 2020 21:38 IST Suryakumar Yadav has been reinstated as Mumbai captain for the league stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be played in Mumbai from January 10 to 19. The selection committee, headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola, has announced a 20-member squad for the group stage after witnessing eight practice games involving four squads over the last week.Yadav, one of Mumbai Indians’ star campaigners during its triumphant campaign in the Indian Premier League, was appointed Mumbai captain for last year’s Ranji Trophy. However, after handing over reins to Aditya Tare midway through the tournament after joining the India A squad, Yadav wasn’t reappointed when he joined the squad for the last two games.READ: Dhawan named Delhi captain, Ishant in squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali TrophyTare has been announced his deputy in the enlarged squad that includes T20 specialists like medium-pacer Prathamesh Dake, power-hitter Sujit Nayak and aggressive batsman Sairaj Patil. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar has been included in the squad, too.Ankolekar, who was selected in Mumbai’s limited overs squads last year after his impressive outings for India Under-19, was omitted from the list of 60 probables for practice games. But the newly appointed selection panel added him for the practice matches.All the selected players have been asked to report at the Wankhede Stadium on December 29 with negative COVID test reports. The squad will have to enter the biosecure bubble on January 2 and every member will be tested thrice during six-day isolation period.Mumbai is in Group E along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala and Puducherry.The squadSuryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Aditya Tare (Vice-capt., w.k.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos