Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai again

Suryakumar Yadav has been reinstated as Mumbai captain for the league stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be played in Mumbai from January 10 to 19. The selection committee, headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola, has announced a 20-member squad for the group stage after witnessing eight practice games involving four squads over the last week.

Yadav, one of Mumbai Indians’ star campaigners during its triumphant campaign in the Indian Premier League, was appointed Mumbai captain for last year’s Ranji Trophy. However, after handing over reins to Aditya Tare midway through the tournament after joining the India A squad, Yadav wasn’t reappointed when he joined the squad for the last two games.

Tare has been announced his deputy in the enlarged squad that includes T20 specialists like medium-pacer Prathamesh Dake, power-hitter Sujit Nayak and aggressive batsman Sairaj Patil. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar has been included in the squad, too.

Ankolekar, who was selected in Mumbai’s limited overs squads last year after his impressive outings for India Under-19, was omitted from the list of 60 probables for practice games. But the newly appointed selection panel added him for the practice matches.

All the selected players have been asked to report at the Wankhede Stadium on December 29 with negative COVID test reports. The squad will have to enter the biosecure bubble on January 2 and every member will be tested thrice during six-day isolation period.

Mumbai is in Group E along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala and Puducherry.