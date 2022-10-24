Bangladesh vs Netherlands Live Streaming Info: When and Where to Watch BAN vs NED T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on TV, Online

Here’s the Live Streaming Info, Predicted Playing XIs, Squads and Telecast Details for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Super 12, Group B match in Hobart.

When will Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 24, Monday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 begin?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 am IST.

What time will the toss between Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match toss will take place at 9:00 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match- in India?

Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Where can I watch live stream of Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match in Bangladesh?

Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will broadcast the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad