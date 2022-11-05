Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between England and Sri Lanka in Sydney.
ENG vs SL Live Score, Streaming Info T20 World Cup: Woakes gets Mendis after brisk start; SL 54/1 in 6 overs
ENG vs SL live score: Get all the updates, commentary and highlights from ENG vs SL T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match in Sydney on Saturday.
Last Updated: 05 November, 2022 13:58 IST
Last Updated: 05 November, 2022 13:58 IST
ENG vs SL live score: Get all the updates, commentary and highlights from ENG vs SL T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match in Sydney on Saturday.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :