News

PAK vs BAN: Did not lose concentration after Shakib’s dismissal, says Shanto

Replays showed that the ball had grazed Shakib’s bat before it hit the pad. Yet, third umpire Langton Rusere upheld the on-field call. Shakib, stunned, shook his head, waved his hands, and didn’t want to leave the pitch.

Shayan Acharya
ADELAIDE 06 November, 2022 15:26 IST
ADELAIDE 06 November, 2022 15:26 IST
Bangladesh’s Captain Shakib Al Hasan (Second from right) talks to umpire Joel Wilson about his dismissal during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Bangladesh’s Captain Shakib Al Hasan (Second from right) talks to umpire Joel Wilson about his dismissal during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Replays showed that the ball had grazed Shakib’s bat before it hit the pad. Yet, third umpire Langton Rusere upheld the on-field call. Shakib, stunned, shook his head, waved his hands, and didn’t want to leave the pitch.

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto dead-batted Shakib Al Hasan’s controversial lbw decision by third umpire Langton Rusere, claiming that the team did not lose concentration after the captain’s dismissal.

Replays showed that the ball had grazed the bat before it hit the pad. Yet, the Zimbabwean third umpire upheld the on-field call. Shakib, stunned, shook his head, waved his hands, and didn’t want to leave the pitch.

Also Read
Pakistan overpowers Bangladesh, storms into T20 World Cup semis

Against Pakistan’s strong bowling line-up, Bangladesh clearly lost steam after Shakib’s dismissal. It lost wickets at regular intervals, but Shanto claimed otherwise. “There was a lot of confusion for everyone, but we were not focusing on that wicket. The idea was to play some good cricket later on,” Shanto, who top-scored with 54, said.

“We did not lose concentration, but yes, we felt that it was not out. The umpire’s decision is final, and we can’t do anything about it. But I admit that we could not play well after that in the middle-overs…”

After losing Litton Das early, Bangladesh rebuilt with a 52-run stand between Shanto and Soumya Sarkar and managed to reach 127 for eight before Pakistan chased down the total with 11 balls to spare. “This wicket would offer 140 or 150 runs. I wanted to finish, but I could not do that. So, I regret that a bit, but if our batters at the lower-order could have taken it forward a bit, we would have been in a better position…” he said.

“As a team, we failed to perform. We won the games as a team, and it’s everyone’s responsibility to play well. As a team we failed today. This was an opportunity for us, and we could not utilise it….”

Bangladesh won two of its league games against Zimbabwe and The Netherlands, but ended up losing to all the three strong teams - India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

IND vs ZIM Preview: Zimbabwe stands between India and semis

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us