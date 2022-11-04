Joshua Little picks second hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2022

Irish fast bowler Joshua Little picked up the second hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2022 when he dismissed Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings in Adelaide on Friday.

Little becomes just the sixth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a men’s T20 World Cup game. Little finished with figures of 3 for 22. Little is the second Irishman after Curtis Campher to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick. In 2021, Campher became only the third man to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 internationals when he led Ireland to a seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup.

United Arab Emirates’ Karthik Meiyappan became the first bowler to grab a hat-trick this World Cup against Sri Lanka in Geelong. Meiyappan sent Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka back off consecutive deliveries.

Here’s the updated list of hat-trick takers in men’s T20 World Cup games.

Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, 2007

Curtis Campher vs Netherlands, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga vs South Africa, 2021

Kagiso Rabada vs England, 2021

Karthik Meiyappan vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Joshua Little vs New Zealand, 2022