T20 World Cup: All-round Scotland stuns West Indies

Twice winner West Indies crashed to a shocking 42-run defeat by Scotland in its T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday, the second major upset inside two days at the global showpiece tournament.

West Indies, which won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, was bundled out for 118 chasing 161 a day after former champion Sri Lanka lost its Group A opener to Namibia.

Left-arm spinner Mark Watt, who took 3 for 12, and off-spinner Michael Leask, with figures of 2 for 15, sealed victory for the associate team, which earlier rode on opener George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 to post 160 for 5 in the Group B match.

Jason Holder, who picked up two wickets with the ball, waged a lone battle for West Indies with a knock of 38 but it was not enough.

Zimbabwe meets Ireland in the day’s second match at the same venue with the top two sides from each of the two groups progressing to the Super 12 stage.

Scotland seemed to thrive in the cold and overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval and got off to a brisk start after it was put in to bat, racing to 52 for 0 in the sixth and final over of powerplay when rain forced the players off.

The interruption, however, seemed to halt its momentum with experienced all-rounder Holder sending back opener Michael Jones, who made 20, and No. 3 Matthew Cross in quick succession after the restart.

Munsey anchored the innings but his 53-ball knock lacked fluency as the left-hander failed to find the boundary during the middle overs.