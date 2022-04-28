Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 to be held from June 23 to July 31

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will be held from June 23 to July 31 in Tirunelveli, Natham (Dindigul), Coimbatore and Salem, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced on Thursday.

In total, the tournament will comprise 28 league matches and four playoffs with Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) taking on Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at ICL - Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli in the opener.

The 2022 edition of the league will see two new venues being introduced - the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore and the Salem Cricket Foundation in Salem.

READ: IPL 2022: Umran Malik and Tewatia, conjurers of magnificent sorcery

The playoffs will be held in Salem and Coimbatore. The final will be played in Coimbatore on July 31. There will be six double-headers over the course of the tournament with the first match starting at 3:15 PM IST. Evening matches will begin at 7:15 PM IST.

"We sincerely hope to see the return of fans to the stadiums during the sixth edition of TNPL, however, based on the situation and government guidelines, we shall take a decision closer to the event," TNCA said.