Travis Head’s ODI World Cup participation in doubt after fracturing left hand

Head was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the seventh over in the fourth ODI between Australia and South Africa.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 11:11 IST , Centurion - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Travis Head of Australia during the 3rd Betway One Day International match between South Africa and Australia.
Travis Head of Australia during the 3rd Betway One Day International match between South Africa and Australia. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images
infoIcon

Travis Head of Australia during the 3rd Betway One Day International match between South Africa and Australia. | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images

Travis Head’s participation at next month’s World Cup has been thrown into uncertainty after the Australian opener fractured his left hand during the fourth ODI against South Africa.

Head was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the seventh over in the fourth ODI here on Friday.

RELATED | Klaasen’s 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to 164-run win over Australia in 4th ODI

The 29-year-old faced three more deliveries but looked in discomfort and was forced to retire hurt in Australia’s massive 164-run loss.

“It’s a confirmed fracture,” Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said at the post match conference.

“As to the nature of what sort of time frame that lends itself to, that will be assessed tomorrow,” he added More scans on Saturday will reveal the extent of the injury.

“He’s going to go in for more scans tomorrow to get a detail of that, then we’ll work out the management of it from there.

“I’m not a medical person but I think it’s a bit higher up than the finger itself ... it’s in a joint (in the hand) somewhere. Fingers crossed with the World Cup fast approaching,” McDonald added.

The injury throws Australia’s plans into disarray with only weeks to go for the World Cup in India, starting on October 5.

If Head misses the start of the World Cup, Mitchell Marsh could be elevated to the opening position given his good run at the top in the series against India earlier this year.

However, should Head be ruled out of the tournament, Australian selectors might be tempted to add the in-form Marnus Labuschagne in the squad.

Australia take on India in Chennai on October 8 in their tournament opener.

The last date to make changes to the squad is September 28, post which any changes would need approval from the ICC.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

