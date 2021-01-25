Former international umpire Piloo Reporter honoured

Former international umpire Piloo Reporter was on Monday honoured for his service to Indian cricket by the Cricketers Foundation here.

The 82-year-old, who stood in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs in a career spanning 28 years, was handed an amount of Rs 75,000 by the foundation.

He was invited by former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan in 1986 to officiate with another Indian V K Ramaswamy in the Pakistan versus West Indies series, making them the first pair of neutral umpires in the world.

The Cricketers Foundation has helped several unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket.