Cricket Cricket Former international umpire Piloo Reporter honoured The 82-year-old, who stood in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs in a career spanning 28 years, was handed an amount of Rs 75,000 by the foundation. PTI 25 January, 2021 18:26 IST Umpire Piloo Reporter looks on in a match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hamilton on February 25, 1992 during the Cricket World Cup 1992 held in New Zealand. (File photo) - N. Sridharan PTI 25 January, 2021 18:26 IST Former international umpire Piloo Reporter was on Monday honoured for his service to Indian cricket by the Cricketers Foundation here.The 82-year-old, who stood in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs in a career spanning 28 years, was handed an amount of Rs 75,000 by the foundation.He was invited by former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan in 1986 to officiate with another Indian V K Ramaswamy in the Pakistan versus West Indies series, making them the first pair of neutral umpires in the world.The Cricketers Foundation has helped several unsung heroes of Mumbai cricket. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos