Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Live Score Streaming Info Updates: Saurashtra asks Karnataka to bat, Assam opts to bowl vs Maharashtra

S aurashtra opts to bowl first against Karnataka in the first semifinal.

Saurashtra Playing XI: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Parth Bhut

Karnataka Playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR(w), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Assam opts to bowl first against Maharashtra in the second semifinal

Maharashtra Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale(w), Kaushal Tambe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Assam Playing XI: Kunal Saikia(w/c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta

Preview

For the third time in five days, Karnataka will enter the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, hoping to register a hat-trick of wins and enter its fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy final. But the task will be humongous as it will be up against Jaydev Unadkat’s Saurashtra in Wednesday’s semifinal, the adopted team at the venue with Gujarat having failed to progress beyond the league stage.

During Saurashtra’s quarterfinal victory against Tamil Nadu in Nadiad on Monday, it enjoyed an overwhelming support from the locals. Should a handful of Amdavadis turn up at Motera on Wednesday, the story will be no different.

The well-oiled Saurashtra outfit will realise that mere crowd support will not be enough for it to keep its quest of maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title alive. Its last three encounters against Karnataka, including the 2017-18 final, ended in a losing cause.

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channels will broadcast the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match?

The Karnataka and Saurashtra match will be telecast live on Star Sports.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match?

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra semifinal match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Squads:

Saurashtra Squad: Harvik Desai(w), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Navneet Vora, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Kushang Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara

Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR(w), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Abhinav Manohar, Nihal Ullal, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Jagadeesha Suchith

Squads:

Assam Squad: Kunal Saikia(w/c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinov Choudhury, Subham Mandal, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Abhishek Thakuri, Mrinmoy Dutta

Maharashtra Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Navale(w), Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Pavan Shah, Nikit Dhumal, Kedar Jadhav