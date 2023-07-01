MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

West Indies fails to qualify for World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland

This will be the first time in 13 editions of the tournament, starting from 1975, that two-time champion West Indies will not take part in a World Cup.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 19:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s Matthew Cross, left, and Brandon McMullen during the team’s win over West Indies.
Scotland's Matthew Cross, left, and Brandon McMullen during the team's win over West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Scotland’s Matthew Cross, left, and Brandon McMullen during the team’s win over West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies lost to Scotland by nine wickets in their Super Six qualifier game in Harare on Saturday. The defeat meant the Windies will not play in the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

This will be the first time in 13 editions of the tournament, starting from 1975, that two-time champion West Indies will not take part in a World Cup.

Needing to win, West Indies were bowled out for 181 after being put into bat. Brandon McMullen, who claimed three wickets with the ball, scored a 69 with the support of Matthew Cross (74* off 107 balls) in Scotland’s successful chase.

READ | World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka continues march towards qualification with win over Netherlands

More to follow...

Related Topics

West Indies /

Cricket World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Scotland

