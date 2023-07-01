West Indies fails to qualify for World Cup 2023 after losing to Scotland

West Indies lost to Scotland by nine wickets in their Super Six qualifier game in Harare on Saturday. The defeat meant the Windies will not play in the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

This will be the first time in 13 editions of the tournament, starting from 1975, that two-time champion West Indies will not take part in a World Cup.

Needing to win, West Indies were bowled out for 181 after being put into bat. Brandon McMullen, who claimed three wickets with the ball, scored a 69 with the support of Matthew Cross (74* off 107 balls) in Scotland’s successful chase.

More to follow...