IND vs AUS: Australia completes second highest run chase in Women’s ODIs

Australia chased down 283 runs against India at the Wankhede Stadium with 21 deliveries to spare.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 20:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield, left, celebrates after scoring 50 runs with Ellyse Perry.
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield, left, celebrates after scoring 50 runs with Ellyse Perry. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield, left, celebrates after scoring 50 runs with Ellyse Perry. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia completed the second-highest run chase in women’s ODIs when the side scaled 283 runs to win by six wickets against India in Mumbai on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Australia 1st ODI

This was also the highest successful chase against India, bettering the previous record of 280 runs managed by New Zealand in 2022. The highest run chase in women’s ODIs belongs to Australia - 289 against New Zealand in 2012.

India’s 282 for eight was its highest total against Australia in the 50-over format but it proved insufficient to get the win. Despite losing captain Alyssa Healy in the first over for a duck, Australia recouped courtesy of a 148-run second-wicket stand between Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield.

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath consolidated on the platform to ensure the side was home with 21 deliveries to spare. Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

