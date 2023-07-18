ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Women’s Ashes 2023, England Women vs Australia Women predicted XI, squads

England Women will take on Australia Women in the third One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.

Australia levelled the three-match series after winning the last game by three runs and also retained the Ashes. England, which trails 6-8 on points in the multi-format series, will hope to end level with Australia on points and win the ODI series.

The Heather Knight-led side had won the T20I series 2-1 after losing the one-off Test match.

England was unchanged for the first two ODIs but could look to strengthen its bowling attack for the final game as it has conceded in excess of 260 runs in both games. Bowling all-rounder Danielle Gibson could take Sophia Dunkley’s place in the team while Charlie Dean can also be an option.

Australia, on the other hand, is likely to field an unchanged team after its decision to include Alana King proved to be a masterstroke.

ENG-W VS AUS-W 3RD ODI PREDICTED XI ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley/Danielle Gibson, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell. AUSTRALIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

ENG-W VS AUS-W 3RD ODI DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Beth Mooney BATTERS Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield ALL-ROUNDERS Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc) BOWLERS Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Wareham, Lauren Bell, Alana King Team Composition: ENG-W 5:6 AUS-W Credits Left: 10.5

THE SQUADS ENGLAND WOMEN Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong. AUSTRALIA WOMEN Alyssa Healy (wk) (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 3RD ODI LIVE?

The third ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 5:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.