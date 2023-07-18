ENG-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Women’s Ashes 2023, England Women vs Australia Women predicted XI, squads

England Women will take on Australia Women in the third One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.
Australia levelled the three-match series after winning the last game by three runs and also retained the Ashes. England, which trails 6-8 on points in the multi-format series, will hope to end level with Australia on points and win the ODI series.
The Heather Knight-led side had won the T20I series 2-1 after losing the one-off Test match.
England was unchanged for the first two ODIs but could look to strengthen its bowling attack for the final game as it has conceded in excess of 260 runs in both games. Bowling all-rounder Danielle Gibson could take Sophia Dunkley’s place in the team while Charlie Dean can also be an option.
Australia, on the other hand, is likely to field an unchanged team after its decision to include Alana King proved to be a masterstroke.
ENG-W VS AUS-W 3RD ODI PREDICTED XI
ENGLAND WOMEN PREDICTED XI
AUSTRALIA WOMEN PREDICTED XI
ENG-W VS AUS-W 3RD ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND WOMEN
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 3RD ODI LIVE?
The third ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 5:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
