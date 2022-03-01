Records in Women's World Cups: Most runs, wickets, highest individual score, best bowling

The 12th edition of the Women's World Cup will finally get underway in New Zealand from March 4. Time, and again several records have been broken and rewritten since its initiation in 1973. Here are some records set at the Women's Cricket World Cup over the years.

Batting

Most Runs- Debbie Hockley

Debbie Hockley in action. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Having played five World Cups from 1982 to 2000, New Zealand’s veteran all-rounder Debbie Hockley holds the record for the most runs scored in the Women’s World Cup with a total of 1501 runs.

She was awarded the “Player of the Match” award in the 1997 World Cup final and scored the most runs in an edition of the Women’s World Cup with 456 runs coming off her bat.

Her performance in the five World Cups had resulted in the team qualifying for the finals on three occasions, and the team winning the 2000 World Cup. Debbie retired from the spot after the victorious final over Australia, ending a prolific 21-year-old international career.

Highest Individual/ Team Score- Belinda Clark (Australia)

Belinda Clark after breaking the world record for the highest individual score in women's one-day cricket, with an unbeaten innings of 229 against Denmark in the 1997 Women's World Cup. - Vivek Bendre

During the 1997 Women’s World Cup, Aussie batter Belinda Clark became the first player to score a double hundred in ODI cricket, as she thwarted the Denmark bowlers to remained unbeaten on 229 in just 155 balls. While scoring the double ton, she helped Australia reach the highest team total of 412/3 in Women’s World Cup history and was awarded the “Player of the Match”. Australia won the match by a 363-run margin, the largest in the tournament's history and the third-highest ever.

Biggest Partnership- Tammy Beaumont & Sarah Taylor

England batter Sarah Taylor (r) celebrates her century with fellow century maker Tammy Beaumont during the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. - Getty Images

England opener Tammy Beaumont and wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor scored 148 and 147 respectively to record a 275-run second wicket partnership against South Africa in 2017. It was the highest partnership total in Women’s World Cup history. Thanks to the two, England won the match by 63 runs, with Sarah grabbing the “Player of the Match” award.

MILESTONE WATCH Mithali Raj needs 363 runs to top the runscoring charts in Women's World Cups. New Zealand's Debbie Hockley leads the pack with 1501 runs in World Cups; Mithali has 1139.

India seamer Jhulan Goswami needs four wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history. She currently sits fourth on the list with 36 wickets in 28 matches. Goswami also requires four catches to surpass Jan Brittin for most catches in the tournament's history.

Bowling

Most wickets- Lyn Fullston

With 39 wickets to her name- Lyn Fullston, an Australian all-rounder has taken the most wickets in Women’s World Cup history. Nicknamed 'lefty' by her teammates, she played just two World Cups- 1982 and 1988 and managed to amass the most wickets in the tournament, scalping 23 wickets in the 1982 World Cup. She was also the first player r to take two four and five-wicket hauls in Women’s World Cup history.

Best Bowling Figures- Jackie Lord

Jackie Lord of New Zealand dented India’s hopes of winning the low scoring game as she took the best bowling figures in the Women’s World Cup (6/10) on January 14, 1982. The Kiwis, who had gotten all out for 80, took Lord’s help in bundling India for 37 and won the match by 43 runs.

Lowest score (Pakistan)

Jodi Dannatt, and Olivia Magno (in pic) helped Australia restrict Pakistan to the lowest score by any team in a Women’s Cricket World Cup. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Australia restricted Pakistan for just 27 runs during the 1997 World Cup, the lowest score by any team in a Women’s World Cup so far. Jodi Dannatt, and Olivia Magno were the key wicket-takers for the Aussies, sharing six wickets between them. Australia chased the target with ease and won the match by nine wickets.