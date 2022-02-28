Women's World Cup 2022 FAQs: Full schedule, past winners, dates, match timings and all you need to know

The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup will finally get underway in New Zealand from March 4.

The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the showpiece event, here's everything that you need to know about the 2022 edition of the women's World Cup.

History and most successful teams in the Women's ODI World Cup

The women's ODI World Cup was first played in 1973, two years before the first men's edition in England. The host emerged victorious in the round-robin league format after topping a group that comprised Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Young England and an International XI.

Its second edition was held in 1978 in India where Australia clinched its maiden title in a four-team tournament. Australia and England have since dominated the tournament with six and four titles respectively. New Zealand is the only other team to lift the trophy, having done the same in 2000 at home.

England won the last edition after edging out India by nine runs in the final at London.

Year Host Winner Runner-up 1973 England England Australia 1978 India Australia England 1982 New Zealand Australia England 1988 Australia Australia England 1993 England England New Zealand 1997 India Australia New Zealand 2000 New Zealand New Zealand Australia 2005 South Africa Australia India 2009 Australia England New Zealand 2013 India Australia West Indies 2017 England England India

What is the format of the 2022 Women's World Cup?

The women's ODI World Cup is returning to New Zealand after 22 years with eight teams in contention for the title.

The format of the tournament will follow a round-robin stage with eight teams following the knockouts in a total of 31 matches.



Which teams are participating in the 2022 Women's World Cup?

The 2022 edition will have eight teams including host New Zealand, England, Australia, South Africa, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

When and where will the 2022 Women's World Cup group stage matches be played?

The 2022 Women's World Cup group stage will begin on March 4 with host New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opener in Tauranga.

The group stage matches will extending to March 27 and will be played across in five venues in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

Wellington and Christchurch will host the semifinals.

When and where will the 2022 Women's World Cup final be played?

The 2022 Women's World Cup final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2022 Women's World Cup

The 2022 Women's World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

Here is the full schedule and match timings for the tournament: