Women's World Cup 2022 FAQs: Full schedule, past winners, dates, match timings and all you need to know Ahead of the 12th edition of the 2022 Women's World Cup, here's everything that you need to know about the tournament that will be held in New Zealand. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 18:53 IST New Zealand won its first and only Women's ODI World Cup when it previously hosted the event in 2000. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 February, 2022 18:53 IST The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup will finally get underway in New Zealand from March 4.The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the showpiece event, here's everything that you need to know about the 2022 edition of the women's World Cup. History and most successful teams in the Women's ODI World CupThe women's ODI World Cup was first played in 1973, two years before the first men's edition in England. The host emerged victorious in the round-robin league format after topping a group that comprised Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Young England and an International XI. READ: Women's World Cup 2022: Full squads of all teams Its second edition was held in 1978 in India where Australia clinched its maiden title in a four-team tournament. Australia and England have since dominated the tournament with six and four titles respectively. New Zealand is the only other team to lift the trophy, having done the same in 2000 at home. England won the last edition after edging out India by nine runs in the final at London. YearHostWinnerRunner-up1973EnglandEnglandAustralia1978IndiaAustraliaEngland1982New ZealandAustraliaEngland1988AustraliaAustraliaEngland1993EnglandEnglandNew Zealand1997IndiaAustraliaNew Zealand2000New ZealandNew ZealandAustralia2005South AfricaAustraliaIndia2009AustraliaEnglandNew Zealand2013IndiaAustraliaWest Indies2017EnglandEnglandIndia What is the format of the 2022 Women's World Cup?The women's ODI World Cup is returning to New Zealand after 22 years with eight teams in contention for the title.The format of the tournament will follow a round-robin stage with eight teams following the knockouts in a total of 31 matches. Sophie Devine: Women's World Cup a chance to put a smile on people's faces Mithali Raj: Jhulan and I badly want to win an ICC title before we retire Which teams are participating in the 2022 Women's World Cup? The 2022 edition will have eight teams including host New Zealand, England, Australia, South Africa, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh. When and where will the 2022 Women's World Cup group stage matches be played?The 2022 Women's World Cup group stage will begin on March 4 with host New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opener in Tauranga. The group stage matches will extending to March 27 and will be played across in five venues in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin. Wellington and Christchurch will host the semifinals. READ: Women's World Cup: ICC expects players to be 'sensible' to negate COVID threat When and where will the 2022 Women's World Cup final be played?The 2022 Women's World Cup final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2022 Women's World CupThe 2022 Women's World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar. READ: Women's World Cup: India's full schedule, fixture list Here is the full schedule and match timings for the tournament: No.MatchDateTime (IST)Venue1New Zealand vs West Indies March 46.30 amTauranga2Bangladesh vs South AfricaMarch 53.30amDunedin3Australia vs EnglandMarch 56.30 amHamilton4Pakistan vs India March 66.30 amTauranga5New Zealand vs Bangladesh March 73.30 amDunedin6Australia vs PakistanMarch 8,6.30 amTauranga7West Indies vs EnglandMarch 93.30 amDunedin8India vs New ZealandMarch 106.30 amHamilton9Pakistan vs South Africa March 116.30 amTauranga10India vs West IndiesMarch 126.30 amHamilton11New Zealand vs Australia March 133.30 amWellington12South Africa vs EnglandMarch 146.30 amTauranga13Pakistan vs Bangladesh March 143.30 amHamilton14Australia vs West Indies March 156.30 amWellington15India vs EnglandMarch 166.30 amTauranga16New Zealand vs South AfricaMarch 176.30 amHamilton17Bangladesh vs West IndiesMarch 183.30 amTauranga18India vs AustraliaMarch 196.30 amAuckland19New Zealand vs EnglandMarch 203.30 amAuckland20West Indies vs PakistanMarch 216.30 amHamilton21South Africa vs AustraliaMarch 223.30 amWellington22India vs BangladeshMarch 226.30 amHamilton23South Africa vs West IndiesMarch 243.30 amWellington24England vs PakistanMarch 246.30 amChristchurch25Bangladesh vs AustraliaMarch 253.30 amWellington26New Zealand vs Pakistan March 263.30 amChristchurch27England vs BangladeshMarch 273.30 amWellington28India vs South AfricaMarch 276.30 amChristchurch29Semi-Final 1 March 306.30 amWellington30Semi-Final 2 March 313.30 amChristchurch31FinalApril 36.30 amChristchurch Read more stories on Women's Cricket. 