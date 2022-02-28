Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup 2022 FAQs: Full schedule, past winners, dates, match timings and all you need to know

Ahead of the 12th edition of the 2022 Women's World Cup, here's everything that you need to know about the tournament that will be held in New Zealand.

28 February, 2022 18:53 IST

New Zealand won its first and only Women's ODI World Cup when it previously hosted the event in 2000.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup will finally get underway in New Zealand from March 4.

The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the showpiece event, here's everything that you need to know about the 2022 edition of the women's World Cup.

History and most successful teams in the Women's ODI World Cup

The women's ODI World Cup was first played in 1973, two years before the first men's edition in England. The host emerged victorious in the round-robin league format after topping a group that comprised Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Young England and an International XI.

Its second edition was held in 1978 in India where Australia clinched its maiden title in a four-team tournament. Australia and England have since dominated the tournament with six and four titles respectively. New Zealand is the only other team to lift the trophy, having done the same in 2000 at home.

England won the last edition after edging out India by nine runs in the final at London.

YearHostWinnerRunner-up
1973EnglandEnglandAustralia
1978IndiaAustraliaEngland
1982New ZealandAustraliaEngland
1988AustraliaAustraliaEngland
1993EnglandEnglandNew Zealand
1997IndiaAustraliaNew Zealand
2000New ZealandNew ZealandAustralia
2005South AfricaAustraliaIndia
2009AustraliaEnglandNew Zealand
2013IndiaAustraliaWest Indies
2017EnglandEnglandIndia

 

What is the format of the 2022 Women's World Cup?

The women's ODI World Cup is returning to New Zealand after 22 years with eight teams in contention for the title.

The format of the tournament will follow a round-robin stage with eight teams following the knockouts in a total of 31 matches.


Which teams are participating in the 2022 Women's World Cup?

The 2022 edition will have eight teams including host New Zealand, England, Australia, South Africa, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

When and where will the 2022 Women's World Cup group stage matches be played?

The 2022 Women's World Cup group stage will begin on March 4 with host New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opener in Tauranga.

The group stage matches will extending to March 27 and will be played across in five venues in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

Wellington and Christchurch will host the semifinals.

When and where will the 2022 Women's World Cup final be played?

The 2022 Women's World Cup final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

Match schedule timings and streaming details for the 2022 Women's World Cup

The 2022 Women's World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

Here is the full schedule and match timings for the tournament:

No.MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
1New Zealand vs West Indies March 46.30 amTauranga
2Bangladesh vs South AfricaMarch 53.30amDunedin
3Australia vs EnglandMarch 56.30 amHamilton
4Pakistan vs India March 66.30 amTauranga
5New Zealand vs Bangladesh March 73.30 amDunedin
6Australia vs PakistanMarch 8,6.30 amTauranga
7West Indies vs EnglandMarch 93.30 amDunedin
8India vs New ZealandMarch 106.30 amHamilton
9Pakistan vs South Africa March 116.30 amTauranga
10India vs West IndiesMarch 126.30 amHamilton
11New Zealand vs Australia March 133.30 amWellington
12South Africa vs EnglandMarch 146.30 amTauranga
13Pakistan vs Bangladesh March 143.30 amHamilton
14Australia vs West Indies March 156.30 amWellington
15India vs EnglandMarch 166.30 amTauranga
16New Zealand vs South AfricaMarch 176.30 amHamilton
17Bangladesh vs West IndiesMarch 183.30 amTauranga
18India vs AustraliaMarch 196.30 amAuckland
19New Zealand vs EnglandMarch 203.30 amAuckland
20West Indies vs PakistanMarch 216.30 amHamilton
21South Africa vs AustraliaMarch 223.30 amWellington
22India vs BangladeshMarch 226.30 amHamilton
23South Africa vs West IndiesMarch 243.30 amWellington
24England vs PakistanMarch 246.30 amChristchurch
25Bangladesh vs AustraliaMarch 253.30 amWellington
26New Zealand vs Pakistan March 263.30 amChristchurch
27England vs BangladeshMarch 273.30 amWellington
28India vs South AfricaMarch 276.30 amChristchurch
29Semi-Final 1 March 306.30 amWellington
30Semi-Final 2 March 313.30 amChristchurch
31FinalApril 36.30 amChristchurch

