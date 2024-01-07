IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Aussies remove top order; Deepti, Richa look to rebuild

AUS 46/3 (8 overs) - MANDHANA FALLS

Sutherland comes in as the bowling change and Smriti Mandhana is eager to use the pace to get a few runs on the board. She welcomes Sutherland with a boundary through cover. Was ready to take this one on from the start. Good intent.

Ah but what do you know! Sutherland will have the last laugh with Ellyse Perry taking a simple catch in the deep to remove Smriti Mandhana.

Richa Ghosh joins her skipper in the middle to see out the final ball and the Sutherland’s ball deviates towards leg. Healy can’t get to it and runs away for four.

WICKET | Smriti Mandhana c Perry b Sutherland 23 (26b 2x4 1x6) SR: 88.46