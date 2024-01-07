IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Updates: Aussies remove top order; Deepti, Richa look to rebuild

- January 07, 2024 20:02AUS 87/4 (14 overs) - Sutherland presses pause on India’s scoring
Sutherland returns. Just three runs from this over, which also saw a run gifted by a Mooney misfield. Excellent pressure from the Aussies to tighten the chokehold on the runs here at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.
- January 07, 2024 19:59AUS 84/4 (13 overs) - Wareham’s stingy over
Georgia Wareham comes in and Deepti sweeps to send the ball racing to four. There is definitely a more positive intent from Deepti to keep the runs coming, after the criticism she got for her scoring rate in the 2nd ODI against the same opponent under a week ago. It looks like her role here is to go big and she’s not middling some of the deliveries as a result. Richa quickly runs to her partner to perhaps calm her down. Wareham sticks to her tossed up deliveries and keeps the over tight with just four runs conceded.
- January 07, 2024 19:53AUS 80/4 (12 overs) - Ghosh accelerates
Healy has chosen to bowl out Garth now rather than saving her for the death. Interesting ploy to use her against the left-right combination India has. Australia have set their sights on Richa Ghosh and they are right to worry (if they are) about her. Richa is looking to purely thulp everything she sees and gets on one knee to try and pick the ball up above square leg. However, she gets a tempting top edge which safely bounces to the boundary. Different route, same result. Lucky to get bat on that one as she would have been plumb otherwise. Back to back boundaries for Richa who smacks this in the gap on the off-side. Garth is varying her speeds but she’s pulling Richa out to hit the ball, trying to get an edge perhaps. 11 runs come off this over.
- January 07, 2024 19:46WAUS 69/4 (11 overs) - GARDNER REMOVES HARMANPREET
Gardner strikes off the first ball after drinks. Harman is a great sweeper but this time, she gets a bit of a top edge which stays in the air and lands safely in Ellyse Perry’s hands in deep square leg. In comes Deepti Sharma and Richa is reassuring her new batting partner. Gardner follows that with a ball that goes into Deepti and just misses her leg stump. How lucky is Deepti! Gardner then tosses the ball up and Deepti awkwardly sweeps it well enough to get FOUR. Richa Ghosh gives the crowd something to scream about with a massive SIX to end the over.
WICKET | Harmanpreet Kaur c Perry b Gardner 6 (12b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
- January 07, 2024 19:43AUS 54/3 (10 overs) - Momentum reduces for India
Sutherland returns. Keeps thing tight to begin with and gets the ball to angle inwards a bit too. Good pressure, but a scrappy overthrow allows the batters to run 2.
Time for drinks.
- January 07, 2024 19:40DY PATIL LOVES A CHASE
In the 14 matches held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the team batting first has won only ONCE.
- January 07, 2024 19:38AUS 50/3 (9 overs) - Richa, Harman look to rebuild
Another bowling change. Georgia Wareham takes ove spin duties. A few dot balls bring out the sweeps from both Harmanpreet and Richa. Just four runs come off the over. Good work from Wareham.
- January 07, 2024 19:33WAUS 46/3 (8 overs) - MANDHANA FALLS
Sutherland comes in as the bowling change and Smriti Mandhana is eager to use the pace to get a few runs on the board. She welcomes Sutherland with a boundary through cover. Was ready to take this one on from the start. Good intent.
Ah but what do you know! Sutherland will have the last laugh with Ellyse Perry taking a simple catch in the deep to remove Smriti Mandhana.
Richa Ghosh joins her skipper in the middle to see out the final ball and the Sutherland’s ball deviates towards leg. Healy can’t get to it and runs away for four.
WICKET | Smriti Mandhana c Perry b Sutherland 23 (26b 2x4 1x6) SR: 88.46
- January 07, 2024 19:30AUS 36/2 (7 overs) - Gardner returns
Gardner is a weak spot for Smriti Mandhana and the Aussie spinner will gladly take the chance to be able to apply some dot ball pressure. It almost works as Smriti tries to go aerial over the off side, but lands safely between two fielders at cover. Just the three runs conceded in this Gardner over.
- January 07, 2024 19:256AUS 33/2 (6 overs) - Garth returns to round up the powerplay
Garth starts conservatively but Smriti has been itching to get doing for a while. She has timed this really well to give India it’s first six of the night. A neat pick up shot over the square leg boundary. Wraps up the over conceding eight runs, does Garth. It has been an interesting opening spell for the pacer who replaced Darcie Brown in the lineup.
- January 07, 2024 19:22IND 25/2 in 5 overs
Gardner into the attack. Smriti picks the length early. Rocks back and cuts one well enough for a four. Leg side wide next. Better length from Gardner now. Smriti unable to get it away.
- January 07, 2024 19:18One more for Garth!
Garth too gets a second over. Easy single on offer for Smriti and she takes it. Jemimah taps one to short mid on and takes off on a risky single.. She has to make a dive at the non-strikers end, just to be safe.
Just outside of the off stump. Jemimah tries to guide it to the off side. Thin edge and easy catch for Healy.
Jemimah Rodrigues c †Healy b Garth 13 (9b 3x4 0x6)
IND 20/2 in 4 overs
- January 07, 2024 19:13IND 17/1 in 3 overs
Schutt continues. Smriti pushes one to deep cover to get off strike. Back of the hand slow ball from Schutt. Jemimah picks it very early and paddles it for a four. Schutt offers some width now. Cuts it wide off point for another four.
- January 07, 2024 19:08WGarth strikes!
Kim Garth from the other end. Smriti on strike. No width on offer. Smriti can’t get it away in the start of the over. Just a single from the first three balls. Shafali on strike. Garth pitches one just outside the off stump and nips it in. India burns a review on it. First strike for Australia.
Shafali Verma lbw b Garth 1 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 16.66
Jemimah gets off the mark straight away with a well-timed square cut. FOUR!!
IND 8/1 in 2 overs
- January 07, 2024 19:03IND 3/0 in 1 over
Megan Schutt with the first over for Australia. Straight ball to start with. Shafali defends on the front foot. A leg side wide gets India going. On the pads and Shafali clips it away for a single.
- January 07, 2024 18:40Healy after winning the toss.
Little bit of dew and looked really hard to defend the other night. We didn’t play well, but yeah would be nice to start well with the ball. Tonight it will be really important to start well with the ball and restrict this powerful batting lineup to a score we can chase. We are fully aware of what the year is ahead. Every game is important going into the World Cup
- January 07, 2024 18:32Teams
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh
Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham , Megan Schutt, Kim Garth
- January 07, 2024 18:31Toss Updates
Healy win the toss and elects to bowl first.
- January 07, 2024 18:13Preview
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: India Women aims to be consistent against a star-studded Australian side
After steamrolling over the Australia women by nine wicketsin 1st T20I, India needs to ensure that there’s no slip-up. Taking lessons from a humiliating 0-3 defeat in the ODIs, the host improved its fielding in the opening game.
- January 07, 2024 18:05Series win on the line!
- January 07, 2024 17:44Replug time!
- January 07, 2024 14:50MASSIVE MILESTONE FOR ELLYSE PERRY
Ellyse Perry becomes the first Australian woman to play 300 international matches.
- January 07, 2024 14:44Multiformat series - what’s happened so far?
India and Australia were scheduled to play a multiformat series featuring a one-off Test, a 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series.
Results:
India beat Australia in the one-off Test by eight wickets, their first victory over the Aussies in the history of women’s Tests and in their 11th attempt. Know more here.
Australia brushed the loss aside with an emphatic 3-0 sweep of the ODI series. While India ran the visitors close in the first two games, the third game saw Australia win by a mammoth 190 runs to cement their supremacy. Here are the results:
1st ODI: Australia beat India by six wickets
2nd ODI: Australia beat India by three runs
3rd ODI: Australia beat India by 190 runs
In the T20I leg, India got off to a dominant start, beating Australia by 9 wickets in the first T20I. The visitors looked hapless against a rare four-pronged seam attack from the Indians with Titas Sadhu hogging the limelight with her incredible four-wicket haul.
- January 07, 2024 14:41Where to watch the second T20I between India and Australia?
The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, January 7 at 7 pm IST. The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.
