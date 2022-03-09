Women's WC Women's Cricket India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022: Stats you need to know Women's World Cup 2022: India has a poor record against New Zealand in all WODIs, with 20 wins, 32 losses and a tie in 53 matches. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 March, 2022 12:17 IST FILE PHOTO: India skipper Mithali Raj is the top run-scorer against New Zealand in WODIs. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CHENNAI 09 March, 2022 12:17 IST India will take on New Zealand in its second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday. The head to head numbers stack up heavily in favour of the White Ferns, who have won 32 of the 53 Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) played between the sides. READ: Women's World Cup 2022: Five Indians to watch out forA similar pattern follows in World Cups, with the Indian women managing only two wins and a tie in the 12 contests held between the teams so far at the marquee event. READ: CWC 2022: From Darcie Brown to Richa Ghosh, players to watch out for in their first World CupHere are the all the stats you need to know ahead of the clash on Thursday. All Women's ODIs Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (1230), NZ-W - Suzie Bates (713)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Mithali Raj (109), Suzie Bates (122)Most wickets taken: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (46), Louise Milliken (19)Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (6/31), NZ-W - Jackie Lord (6/10)Most catches taken: IND-W - Mithali Raj (10), NZ-W - Rebecca Rolls (18)ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022 - From Jess Kerr to Bismah Maroof - 22 inspirational women in sportsICC World CupsHighest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (273), NZ-W - Debbie Hockley (154)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Mithali Raj (109), NZ-W - Anna Smith (89)Most wickets taken: IND-W - Neetu David (12), NZ-W - Jackie Lord (12)Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Rajeshwari Gayakwad (5/15), NZ-W - Jackie Lord (6/10)Most catches taken: IND-W - Anju Jain (4), NZ-W - Eileen Badham (4) Highest team totals: IND-W - 265/7 (July 15, 2017), NZ-W - 224/5 (December 9, 2000)Lowest team totals: IND-W - 37 all out (January 14, 1982), NZ-W - 79 all out (July 15, 2017) Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :