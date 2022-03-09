India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022: Stats you need to know

India will take on New Zealand in its second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton on Thursday.

The head to head numbers stack up heavily in favour of the White Ferns, who have won 32 of the 53 Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs) played between the sides.

READ: Women's World Cup 2022: Five Indians to watch out for

A similar pattern follows in World Cups, with the Indian women managing only two wins and a tie in the 12 contests held between the teams so far at the marquee event.

READ: CWC 2022: From Darcie Brown to Richa Ghosh, players to watch out for in their first World Cup

Here are the all the stats you need to know ahead of the clash on Thursday.

All Women's ODIs

Highest run-scorer: IND-W - Mithali Raj (1230), NZ-W - Suzie Bates (713)

IND-W - Mithali Raj (1230), NZ-W - Suzie Bates (713) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): IND-W - Mithali Raj (109), Suzie Bates (122)

IND-W - Mithali Raj (109), Suzie Bates (122) Most wickets taken: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (46), Louise Milliken (19)

IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (46), Louise Milliken (19) Best bowling performance in an innings: IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (6/31), NZ-W - Jackie Lord (6/10)

IND-W - Jhulan Goswami (6/31), NZ-W - Jackie Lord (6/10) Most catches taken: IND-W - Mithali Raj (10), NZ-W - Rebecca Rolls (18)

ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022 - From Jess Kerr to Bismah Maroof - 22 inspirational women in sports

ICC World Cups