MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season

The upcoming home season will include two Tests in December, along with six T20Is and three ODIs against England and Australia. 

Published : Oct 27, 2023 21:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana (L) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana (L) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Smriti Mandhana (L) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Emmanual Yogini

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed the schedule for the home series for Indian Senior Women’s team against England and Australia. 

The upcoming home season will consist of two Tests in December, six T20Is, and three ODIs. The season will begin with the return of A tours, with India A hosting England A for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium.

READ MORE: BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach

The international home season will then kick off with India hosting England for three T20Is under lights at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, followed by a four-day Test from December 14 to 17 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Australia will subsequently arrive in India to begin their multi-format series. The two teams will start with a Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium.

India Women ‘A’ vs England Women ‘A’
1st T20 - Wednesday, November 29 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
2nd T20 - Friday, December 1 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
3rd T20 - Friday, December 3 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India Women vs England Women
1st T20I - Wednesday, December 6 - from 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
2nd T20I - Saturday, December 9 - from 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
3rd T20I - Sunday, December 10 - from 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Test - Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17 - from 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
India Women vs Australia Women
Test - Thursday, December 21 - Sunday, December 24 - from 9:30 AM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
1st ODI - Thursday, December 28 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
2nd ODI - Saturday, December 30 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
3rd ODI - Tuesday, January 2, 2024 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
1st T20I - Friday, January 5, 2024 - from 7:00 PM at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
2nd T20I - Sunday, January 7, 2024 - from 7:00 PM at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
3rd T20I - Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - from 7:00 PM at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Related stories

Related Topics

India women's cricket /

Australia Women /

England women /

Wankhede Stadium /

BCCI /

Test cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 214/5 (36); Shaheen Afridi removes Miller for 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon expansion wins approval from local board
    AP
  4. World Cup 2023 most wickets after PAK vs SA: Zampa continues at top; Jansen jumps to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Sachin makes double save, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season
    Team Sportstar
  2. BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Australia’s Healy has hand surgery after ‘vicious dog attack’
    Reuters
  4. WATCH: Harris smashes six with broken bat in WBBL on way to century
    Reuters
  5. Catherine Dalton becomes PSL’s first female fast bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, World Cup 2023: SA 214/5 (36); Shaheen Afridi removes Miller for 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon expansion wins approval from local board
    AP
  4. World Cup 2023 most wickets after PAK vs SA: Zampa continues at top; Jansen jumps to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2023-24: KBFC 0-1 OFC, Sachin makes double save, Mauricio goal keeps Juggernauts ahead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment