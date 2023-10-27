Indian Senior Women’s team to host England and Australia in upcoming home season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed the schedule for the home series for Indian Senior Women’s team against England and Australia.

The upcoming home season will consist of two Tests in December, six T20Is, and three ODIs. The season will begin with the return of A tours, with India A hosting England A for three T20s at the Wankhede Stadium.

READ MORE: BCCI appoints Amol Muzumdar as India Women’s Senior Team head coach

The international home season will then kick off with India hosting England for three T20Is under lights at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, followed by a four-day Test from December 14 to 17 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Australia will subsequently arrive in India to begin their multi-format series. The two teams will start with a Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21 to 24, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium.

India Women ‘A’ vs England Women ‘A’ 1st T20 - Wednesday, November 29 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2nd T20 - Friday, December 1 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3rd T20 - Friday, December 3 - from 1:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I - Wednesday, December 6 - from 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2nd T20I - Saturday, December 9 - from 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3rd T20I - Sunday, December 10 - from 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Test - Thursday, December 14 - Sunday, December 17 - from 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai