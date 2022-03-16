Jhulan Goswami becomes first woman to take 250 ODI wickets

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first woman to take 250 ODI wickets.

Goswami, who recently became the top wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup with 41 scalps and counting, reached the milestone when she removed Tammy Beaumont in India's World Cup fixture against England in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.





First bowler to 250 wickets in men's ODIs:



Kapil Dev (IND) v NZ

Auckland, 27 Mar 1994



First bowler to 250 wickets in women's ODIs:



Jhulan Goswami (IND) v ENG

Mount Maunganui, 16 Mar 2022#INDvENG #CWC22 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 16, 2022

She also reached the 350 international wickets milestone with this dismissal.

More to follow.