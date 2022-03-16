Women's Cricket

Jhulan Goswami becomes first woman to take 250 ODI wickets

Jhulan Goswami ticked off two important milestones in India's Women's World Cup fixture against England at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

16 March, 2022 10:22 IST

India's Jhulan Goswami   -  Getty Images

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first woman to take 250 ODI wickets.

Goswami, who recently became the top wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup with 41 scalps and counting, reached the milestone when she removed Tammy Beaumont in India's World Cup fixture against England in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

 

She also reached the 350 international wickets milestone with this dismissal.

More to follow.

