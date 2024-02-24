MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Asha’s five-wicket haul helps RCB defeat UP Warriorz in a thriller

Asked to bat first, Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana struck half-centuries to lift RCB to 157 for six.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 23:14 IST , BENGALURU - 3 MINS READ

Mayank
RCB bowler Asha Sobhana celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Saturday.
RCB bowler Asha Sobhana celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women’s Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB bowler Asha Sobhana celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz batter Grace Harris during the Women’s Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Richa Ghosh (62, 37b, 12x4) entertained the packed M. Chinnaswamy crowd with her strokeplay but it was Asha Sobhana’s (five for 22) magical spell that made sure Royal Challengers Bangalore beat UP Warriorz by two runs in the Women’s Premier League 2024 clash in Bengaluru on Saturday.

While defending 158, Sophie Molineux gave RCB an early breakthrough, outfoxing Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy, who got deceived by the turn while defending for a straight ball in the second over.

Debutant Vrinda Dinesh’s cautious play and a lucky rebound for Tahlia McGrath by Shreyanka Patil at cover-point saw Warriorz finishing the PowerPlay at 36 for one.

Asha broke Warriorz’ momentum, removing Vrinda and McGrath in the space of three deliveries. Vrindra got stumped while stepping out before McGrath went for a sweep and got bowled through her legs.

However, Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat kept Warriorz in the hunt with a 77-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking the Uttar Pradesh team to 126 in 16 overs.

With just 32 needed off the last four overs, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana brought Asha in search of a wicket, and the latter delivered, dismissing Shweta, Harris and Kiran Navgire in one over to pull things back and finish with a five-wicket haul.

With 30 runs needed in 18 deliveries, Poonam Khemnar and Deepti Sharma scored 14 off Shreyanka to close the gap. Georgia Wareham removed Poonam in the 19th over, leaving Molineux 11 runs to defend in the final over.

Deepti hit a four on the penultimate delivery, but she was unable to replicate S. Sajana’s feat of hitting a six with five needed off the final delivery, as RCB began its season with a thrilling victory.

Earlier, Richa’s cracking fifty alongside a much-needed contribution from S. Meghana (53, 44b, 7x4, 1x6) took Challengers to 157 for six after being put in.

Vrinda, Poonam and Saima Thakor made debuts for Warriorz, while RCB handed caps to Meghana, Molineux and Wareham.

Harris and McGrath bowled in tandem, giving early jolts to RCB. Harris found Sophie Devine plumb in front while McGrath got rid of Mandhana, who started positively. An elegant six over long-off and a pull at short fine leg showed a glimpse of her class, but a reckless pull cut short her innings in the sixth over as RCB managed only 40 in the PowerPlay.

Ellyse Perry was sent down at No. 4 to provide cushion down the order. She found Saima at cover in the eighth over as RCB’s score read 64 at the halfway mark.

Meghana navigated her way through and changed gears in combination with Richa. A single brought her fifty in the 14th over, while Richa hit three fours to take RCB past 100.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad broke the 71-run stand, getting Meghana stumped. Wareham also fell in the same over on a duck.

Richa reached the half-century mark with a four off McGrath before hitting her further for two consecutive boundaries. Deepti ended her fighting knock, but Shreyanka and Molineux propelled the home team past 150 which turned out to be a par total at this venue.

SCORES
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 157/6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 62, Sabbhineni Meghana 53; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/24) UP Warriorz: 155/7 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 38, Shweta Sehrawat 31; Asha Shobana 5/22)

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

