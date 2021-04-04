Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Mithali Raj's Railways beats Jharkhand to lift 12th title

In a one-sided final on Sunday, Mithali Raj-led Railways won its 12th Women's Senior One Day Trophy with a thumping seven-wicket win over Jharkhand in Rajkot.

Jharkhand, which elected to bat, struggled from the get-go as Railways kept chipping away. Opener Indrani Roy put up a fight with a gritty 49 before off-spinner Sneh Rana struck back with two quick wickets. Jharkhand skipper Mani Niharika offered resistance with an unbeaten 39 but couldn't prevent her side from getting bowled out for 167 in 50 overs.

HIGHLIGHTS: Women's Senior One Day trophy: Railways beat Jharkhand to clinch 12th title

In reply, Jharkhand picked up Railways opener Nuzhat Parween in the second over of the innings before S Meghana and Punam Raut piloted the chase. The duo put on a 107-run stand from 25 overs before Raut fell for 59, followed by Meghana (53) soon after.

Mona Meshram (19 n.o.) and Sneh Rana (34 n.o.) then made a mockery of the Jharkhand bowling as the pair racked up quick runs to seal the chase in just 37 overs.