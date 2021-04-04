Cricket Cricket Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Mithali Raj's Railways beats Jharkhand to lift 12th title Fifties from Punam Raut and S Meghana ensured the Mithali Raj-led Railways its 12th title as it beat Jharkhand by seven wickets in the final on Sunday Team Sportstar 04 April, 2021 16:00 IST Mithali Raj's Railways beat Jharkhand by seven wickets in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Sunday. - BCCI Team Sportstar 04 April, 2021 16:00 IST In a one-sided final on Sunday, Mithali Raj-led Railways won its 12th Women's Senior One Day Trophy with a thumping seven-wicket win over Jharkhand in Rajkot.Jharkhand, which elected to bat, struggled from the get-go as Railways kept chipping away. Opener Indrani Roy put up a fight with a gritty 49 before off-spinner Sneh Rana struck back with two quick wickets. Jharkhand skipper Mani Niharika offered resistance with an unbeaten 39 but couldn't prevent her side from getting bowled out for 167 in 50 overs.HIGHLIGHTS: Women's Senior One Day trophy: Railways beat Jharkhand to clinch 12th title In reply, Jharkhand picked up Railways opener Nuzhat Parween in the second over of the innings before S Meghana and Punam Raut piloted the chase. The duo put on a 107-run stand from 25 overs before Raut fell for 59, followed by Meghana (53) soon after.Mona Meshram (19 n.o.) and Sneh Rana (34 n.o.) then made a mockery of the Jharkhand bowling as the pair racked up quick runs to seal the chase in just 37 overs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.