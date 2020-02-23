Cricket Cricket Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa holds nerve to beat England South Africa's skipper Dane Van Niekerk laid the foundation for the chase of 124 runs by adding 90 for the first wicket alongside Marizanne Kapp against England. PTI Perth 23 February, 2020 20:33 IST South Africa's Mignon du Preez and Sune Luus celebrate after scoring the winning runs against England. - getty images PTI Perth 23 February, 2020 20:33 IST South Africa’s batting order held their nerve to deliver an upset six-wicket victory over England at the women’s Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.The Proteas have made the early running in Group B along with the West Indies, who beat newcomers Thailand on Saturday. Only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualify for the knockout phase.Chasing a modest 124, South Africa appeared in control at 90 for 1 in the 16th over before the match turned with the wickets of captain Dane Van Niekerk (46) and Marizanne Kapp (38) in quick succession.READ | As it happenedNeeding nine runs off the final over, Mignon du Preez was the hero with a six off the fourth last ball from Katherine Brunt before then hitting the winning runs with a boundary.It capped an impressive performance from South Africa after Van Niekerk’s decision to bowl was vindicated when her accurate attack restricted England to 123 for eight off their 20 overs.England were shackled by disciplined bowling until Natalie Sciver (50) upped the ante in the backend of the innings, but their total ultimately proved not enough. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos