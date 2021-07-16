ZIM v BAN, 1st ODI: Das and Shakib shine as Bangladesh wins by 155 runs

A century from Liton Das and five wickets from Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh secure a one-sided 155-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first of its three One-Day Internationals at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Liton scored 102 as Bangladesh, which was put into bat, recovered from a poor start to post 276-9 off its 50 overs before bowling Zimbabwe out for a paltry 121.

Bangladesh looked in trouble at 74-4 but Das dug it out in a 93-run partnership with Mahmudullah to put the visitor on course for an imposing total on a difficult wicket.

READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: There is no India 'main team'

Afif Hossain weighed in with a quickfire 45 off 35 balls while Luke Jongwe took 3-51 for the home team, which earlier this week had lost its one-off Test against Bangladesh at the same venue.

Regis Chakabva scored 54 in Zimbabwe’s response but it was unable to put together any meaningful partnerships as a flurry of rash shots cost the host key wickets.

Shakib became Bangladesh's leading ODI wicket-taker as his 5-30 took his tally to 274, surpassing Mashrafe Mortaza.

ALSO READ: Shakib surpasses Mortaza to become Bangladesh's highest ODI wicket-taker

A hamstring injury suffered in the field by Timycen Maruma also meant Zimbabwe was one batsman short when its innings came to an end in only the 29th over.

The two countries meet again in Harare in their second ODI on Sunday.