Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE score: Bangladesh nears 150

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score: Catch live score and commentary from the second ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 07 August, 2022 14:23 IST
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza celebrates after hitting a six leading Zimbabwe to victory during the first ODI.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza celebrates after hitting a six leading Zimbabwe to victory during the first ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar live coverage of the second ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

SQUADS
Zimbabwe
Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

FIRST ODI REPORT:

Sikandar Raza and Innocent Kaia struck centuries as Zimbabwe recovered from a disastrous start to stun Bangladesh by five wickets on Friday in the first match of a three one-day internationals series.

The home team lost openers Regis Chakabva and Tarisai Musakanda with just six runs on the scoreboard as they chased a formidable Bangladesh total of 303-2 that included four half centuries.

A third Zimbabwe wicket fell after they lifted the score to 62 and then Raza and Kaia came together to put on 192 runs for the fourth wicket and set up a brilliant victory as Zimbabwe reached 307-5 with 10 balls to spare.

Raza was unbeaten on 135, including six sixes and eight fours, while Kaia struck two sixes and 11 fours in his 110 before being caught by Shoriful Islam at short fine leg.

WHERE TO WATCH?

For viewers in India, FanCode will be live streaming the match on the website. Can also be live streamed on their mobile app.

