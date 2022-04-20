Football Videos Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad "It is embarassing to have press conferences like this after the way we have played to have press conferences like this after the way we have played", Ralf Rangnick said after Manchester United's 0-4 loss to Liverpool at Anfield. Team Sportstar ANFIELD 20 April, 2022 16:45 IST Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad Team Sportstar ANFIELD 20 April, 2022 16:45 IST Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos From Italy to Ibrahimovic - Nations and players who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there Infantino's biennial World Cup- African migrants comment draws criticism Female footballers demand right to wear hijab in French games Africa Cup of Nations: Doctor recounts deadly Cameroon stadium stampede Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup