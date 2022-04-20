Football Videos

Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad

"It is embarassing to have press conferences like this after the way we have played to have press conferences like this after the way we have played", Ralf Rangnick said after Manchester United's 0-4 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

ANFIELD 20 April, 2022 16:45 IST

Read more stories on Football Videos.

