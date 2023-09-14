MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: France coach Deschamps says ‘not used to losing’ after Germany defeat

Euro 2024 host Germany beat France 2-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak and regain some confidence following a bad run that led to the sacking of coach Hansi Flick on Sunday.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 11:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

“We had a pretty catastrophic start to the game in terms of aggressiveness and intent, even though we recovered well afterwards,” says France coach Didier Deschamps after their first defeat of the year (2-1) against Germany. 

Euro 2024 host Germany beat France 2-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak and regain some confidence following a bad run that led to the sacking of coach Hansi Flick on Sunday.

Goals from Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane at the start and end gave Germany, managed by sports director Rudi Voeller for the game, their first win in their last six matches and capped a turbulent few days for the four-time world champion.

While France, 2022 World Cup runner-up, did not field its strongest team, with captain and top striker Kylian Mbappe on the bench, Germany’s overall performance was far improved from Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to Japan that led to Flick’s departure.

Related Topics

Didier Deschamps

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Asia Cup: Indian batsmen aim to solve spin woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. VIDEO: France coach Deschamps says ‘not used to losing’ after Germany defeat
    AFP
  4. Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies odds for India when it mattered the most
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Voeller’s Germany snaps losing run with 2-1 win over France
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football Videos

  1. VIDEO: France coach Deschamps says ‘not used to losing’ after Germany defeat
    AFP
  2. VIDEO: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO: A dream to play at Olympics, says France’s Griezmann
    AFP
  4. VIDEO: I have never been driven by money, says Sergio Ramos after joining Sevilla
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Messi returns to squad as Argentina prepares for World Cup qualifiers clash against Ecuador
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    Vijay Lokapally
  2. Asia Cup: Indian batsmen aim to solve spin woes ahead of the 2023 World Cup
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. VIDEO: France coach Deschamps says ‘not used to losing’ after Germany defeat
    AFP
  4. Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock defies odds for India when it mattered the most
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Voeller’s Germany snaps losing run with 2-1 win over France
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment