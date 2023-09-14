VIDEO: France coach Deschamps says ‘not used to losing’ after Germany defeat

“We had a pretty catastrophic start to the game in terms of aggressiveness and intent, even though we recovered well afterwards,” says France coach Didier Deschamps after their first defeat of the year (2-1) against Germany.

Euro 2024 host Germany beat France 2-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak and regain some confidence following a bad run that led to the sacking of coach Hansi Flick on Sunday.

Goals from Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane at the start and end gave Germany, managed by sports director Rudi Voeller for the game, their first win in their last six matches and capped a turbulent few days for the four-time world champion.

While France, 2022 World Cup runner-up, did not field its strongest team, with captain and top striker Kylian Mbappe on the bench, Germany’s overall performance was far improved from Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to Japan that led to Flick’s departure.