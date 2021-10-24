Football Football Milan defender Hernandez clear to play after coronavirus The full back tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with France two weeks ago and missed Milan's last three games. Reuters MILAN 24 October, 2021 16:39 IST Hernandez started both of France’s games at the UEFA Nations League Finals in Italy, but was out of action after contracting COVID-19. (File Photo) - REUTERS Reuters MILAN 24 October, 2021 16:39 IST AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday.The full back tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with France two weeks ago and missed Milan's last three games.ALSO READ | Serie A round-up: Milan beats nine-man Bologna 4-2 to go topMilan tops the Serie A standings following its 4-2 win at Bologna on Saturday, and Hernandez could return to the team for the home game against Torino on Tuesday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :