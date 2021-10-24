Football

Milan defender Hernandez clear to play after coronavirus

The full back tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from international duty with France two weeks ago and missed Milan's last three games.

Hernandez started both of France’s games at the UEFA Nations League Finals in Italy, but was out of action after contracting COVID-19. (File Photo)   -  REUTERS

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

Milan tops the Serie A standings following its 4-2 win at Bologna on Saturday, and Hernandez could return to the team for the home game against Torino on Tuesday.

