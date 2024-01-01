AFC Asian Cup 2024: Japan thrashes Thailand in warm-up

Japan warmed up for the Asian Cup with a 5-0 win over Thailand in Tokyo on Monday, as coach Hajime Moriyasu prepared to name his squad for the tournament.

Moriyasu fielded an inexperienced line-up missing several overseas-based players against a Thailand side that is also heading to Qatar for the Asian Cup, which kicks off on January 12.

Ao Tanaka broke the deadlock for the four-time Asian champions five minutes into the second half, in front of a New Year’s Day crowd of more than 60,000.

Keito Nakamura added a second before a Thailand own goal, a header from Takumu Kawamura and a late Takumi Minamino strike completed the scoring.

Moriyasu was set to name his 26-man squad after the game, with injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma doubtful to make the cut.

The 26-year-old was ruled out for up to six weeks after hurting his ankle in Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on December 21.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo and Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu were expected to be selected for the tournament, along with Real Sociedad attacking midfielder Takefusa Kubo.

Moriyasu handed debuts to Haruya Fujii, Ryotaro Ito and Kanji Okunuki against Thailand.

Ito had Japan’s best chances of a goalless first half, first drilling a shot that went wide of the post, before hooking the ball over the bar after Mao Hosoya had set him up.

Moriyasu made changes at half-time and they soon had an impact, with Tanaka firing home in the 50th minute.

Nakamura hit the post 10 minutes later, and the Reims attacker got himself on the scoresheet shortly after from a close-range rebound.

Thailand scored into its own net after a corner three minutes later, before substitute Kawamura nodded home for a goal on his debut.

Minamino poked home from close range in injury time for Japan’s fifth.

Japan have been drawn in Group D at the Asian Cup and will face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam in the first round.

Thailand are in Group F and will play Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.