AIFF's league committee recommends relegation freeze, NEROCA FC to remain in I-League

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) league committee has recommended that no team should be relegated from the I-League, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee met on Friday to discuss technical director Doru Isac’s presentation in an earlier meeting with all member state Associations and AIFF president Praful Patel, where he had detailed how the pandemic had affected football across the world.

RELATED| AIFF calls for meeting “regarding non-relegation"

He had drawn examples from 23 countries across the world, including the likes of the Netherlands (Eredivisie), Argentina (Liga Profesional de Futbol), Mexico (Liga MX), Romania (Liga 1), Japan (J-League and J2-League), as to how different countries from across the world have frozen relegation during the time of the pandemic, in order to help the teams in difficult times.

“I have been in conversation with all Club coaches during the pandemic wherein everyone mentioned about the challenges faced -- which included short duration for preparation, reduced training hours, difficulties in organising friendly matches, transfer problems amongst others,” Isac said in Friday's meeting.

Sunando Dhar, League CEO, said the AIFF had “approached all the participating clubs and all of them have unanimously mentioned to us in writing that under current circumstances relegation should be frozen.”

RELATED| Gokulam Kerala, a fillip to the beautiful game in god’s own country

''In view of all the above, the Committee agreed, and recommended to the Executive Committee that no team should be relegated from the Hero I-League, and that Neroca FC be granted permission to compete in the 2021-22 edition of the Hero I-League subject to getting the requisite license as per the decision of the Club Licensing Committee. The Executive Committee will be taking a final decision on the matter soon,'' the AIFF said in a statement.

The statement added that the committee would meet in June to assess the situation before finalising dates for the Indian Women’s League, Futsal Club Championship and I-League Qualifiers.