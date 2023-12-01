Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Preview, streaming info, score prediction, Al Hilal lineup out

Prediction

Al Hilal has dropped points just twice this season in the Saudi Pro League. It has kept clean sheets in six of its last seven league outings while scoring 22 goals and is expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

On the other hand, Al Nassr is unbeaten in all competitions since back-to-back losses in the Saudi Pro League in August. Ronaldo’s side has won 18 of its last 20 games in all competitions and will look to extend the unbeaten run.