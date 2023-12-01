MagazineBuy Print

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates, Saudi Pro League: Preview, streaming info, score prediction, Al Hilal lineup out

Cristiano Ronaldo, after guiding Al Nassr to the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, will be back in the Saudi Pro League match against league leader Al Hilal on Friday.

Updated : Dec 01, 2023 22:21 IST

Team Sportstar
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Akhdoud's Saudi defender Hussain al-Zabdani during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on November 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Akhdoud's Saudi defender Hussain al-Zabdani during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on November 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -
lightbox-info

Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Akhdoud's Saudi defender Hussain al-Zabdani during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Akhdoud in Riyadh's Al-Awal Park Stadium on November 24, 2023. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr from at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • December 01, 2023 22:06
    Prediction

    Al Hilal has dropped points just twice this season in the Saudi Pro League. It has kept clean sheets in six of its last seven league outings while scoring 22 goals and is expected to enjoy another prolific outing. 

    On the other hand, Al Nassr is unbeaten in all competitions since back-to-back losses in the Saudi Pro League in August. Ronaldo’s side has won 18 of its last 20 games in all competitions and will look to extend the unbeaten run. 

    Read the full prediction and final score here.
  • December 01, 2023 22:06
    Predicted lineups 

    Al Hilal - Bounou; Koulibaly, Al Burayk, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno, Michael; Al Qahtani, Mitrovic, Malcom

    Al Nassr - Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio; Talisca, Ronaldo, Mane

  • December 01, 2023 22:06
    How to live-stream Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?

    The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • December 01, 2023 22:06
    How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

  • December 01, 2023 22:06
    When and where is the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?

    The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Friday, December 1, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia..

  • December 01, 2023 22:06
    PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will square off against local rivals and league leaders Al Hilal in a battle of the heavyweight in the Saudi Pro League on December 1, Friday at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Hilal is currently four points clear of Nassr after 14 matches, and won its last 13 matches in all competitions and has scored over 40 goals. 

    Al Nassr on the other hand, has won eight consecutive matches in all competitions and will look to bridge the gap at the top of the standings. 

    Read the full preview here.

