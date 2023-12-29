Preview:
Al Taawoun hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo leads his team for the last time in 2023 on December 30 at 11:30 PM IST.
Taawoun is currently fourth in the league table having lost its two matches out of its last five league games. The home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side, which is currently in second spot.
The away team is basking in form having won it’s last four games however, it wiil be hoping to keep the pressure on league leader Al-Hilal, especially after suffering a 0-3 away loss recently
Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high.
Ronaldo will look to add to his 53 goals in 2023 as he leads his side for the last time this year.
Predicted lineups
Al Taawoun: Maylson; Al Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Dos Santos, Castro
Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo
Livestream and telecast info
When and where is the Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
How to watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr in India?
