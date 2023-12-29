MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Taawounvs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

ITT vs NAS: All you need to know before the Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League being played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Yasser Bakhsh
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images / Yasser Bakhsh

Preview:

Al Taawoun hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo leads his team for the last time in 2023 on December 30 at 11:30 PM IST.

Taawoun is currently fourth in the league table having lost its two matches out of its last five league games. The home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side, which is currently in second spot.

The away team is basking in form having won it’s last four games however, it wiil be hoping to keep the pressure on league leader Al-Hilal, especially after suffering a 0-3 away loss recently

Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high.

Ronaldo will look to add to his 53 goals in 2023 as he leads his side for the last time this year.

Predicted lineups

Al Taawoun: Maylson; Al Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Dos Santos, Castro

Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

Livestream and telecast info

When and where is the Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday, December 30, at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah.
How to watch Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Al-Hilal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 heads into season break as FC Goa stays unbeaten after 1-1 draw against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants wins big against Telugu Yoddhas; Chennai Quick Guns beats Rajasthan Warriors
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. African Cup of Nations: Senegal includes Boulaye Dia in squad despite injury woes
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026 after Brazil’s interest in hiring him as coach
    AP
  5. Italy scraps plans to extend tax breaks for clubs’ foreign signings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 heads into season break as FC Goa stays unbeaten after 1-1 draw against NorthEast
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Grealish family not harmed in home burglary, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Gujarat Giants wins big against Telugu Yoddhas; Chennai Quick Guns beats Rajasthan Warriors
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment