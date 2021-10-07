Football Football All-woman refereeing team for England vs Andorra clash Ukraine's Kateryna Monzul will be referee and will be supported by her compatriots Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko when England's takes on Andorra in their World Cup qualifier game on Saturday. Reuters 07 October, 2021 18:27 IST Referee Kateryna Monzul officiated the UEFA Nations League match between San Marino and Gibraltar in November last year as part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a senior men's international. - REUTERS Reuters 07 October, 2021 18:27 IST An all-woman refereeing team will take charge of England's World Cup qualifier in Andorra on Saturday, with Ukraine's Kateryna Monzul in the middle and compatriots Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko her assistants.Experienced French referee Stephanie Frappart will be the Video Assistant Referee for the Group I game at the Estadi Nacional, marking the first time an England senior men's international will have all women referees.Two men are also part of the larger officiating team, with Denys Shurman the fourth official while fellow Ukrainian Viktor Matyash set to assist Frappart.RELATED| Stephanie Frappart becomes first female referee at men's European Championship Monzul officiated the UEFA Nations League match between San Marino and Gibraltar in November last year as part of the first all-female refereeing team to take charge of a senior men's international.She made history in 2016 when she became the first female referee in Ukraine to officiate a men's top division match - a game between Chornomorets Odesa and Volyn Lutsk.Among other big events, Monzul has refereed at Women's World Cups, including the 2015 final, and at European Championships.RELATED| Rebecca Welch becomes first woman appointed to officiate in EFL In the past two years, Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match, a French Ligue 1 game as well as a men's World Cup qualifier. She also became the first female official to be involved in men's European Championship matches this year. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :