Football Football World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina selects three Premier League players Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's COVID-19 travel 'red list'. Reuters 28 September, 2021 09:29 IST FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (pic), and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have been named in the 30-man Argentina squad for upcoming World cup qualifiers. - REUTERS Reuters 28 September, 2021 09:29 IST Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have been named in the 30-man squad for 2022 qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from October 8-15. #Eliminatorias Lista de convocados por el entrenador de la @Argentina, @lioscaloni, para la triple fecha de octubre pic.twitter.com/kBd3DFLks8— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) September 27, 2021 Arrivals from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days and the three would therefore miss Premier League games on the weekend of October 16-17.In August, the Premier League refused to release players headed to countries on the UK's red list due to strict quarantine rules on their return.Last month, a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended after Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :