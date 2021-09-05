Football Football Arsenal edges out Chelsea in Women's Super League thriller Arsenal's Bethany Mead scored twice as her side beat champion Chelsea 3-2 to start off the season with a win. Reuters 05 September, 2021 20:30 IST Arsenal's Beth Mead, who scored two goals, in action with Chelsea's Niamh Charles - Action Images via Reuters Reuters 05 September, 2021 20:30 IST Arsenal striker Bethany Mead scored twice as her side beat champion Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling match to get its FA Women's Super League season off to a winning start at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.Vivianne Miedema gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute, latching on to a pass down the left wing from Katie McCabe before firing home low at the far post for her 61st goal in 68 WSL games for Arsenal. We missed you, @BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/m8DuTn0cOW— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 5, 2021 Erin Cuthbert equalised for Chelsea before the break with a goal in the 44th minute.Arsenal looked to have sealed it with two goals from Mead in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but a brilliantly-timed header by Pernille Harder in the 64th minute set up a grandstand finish.Chelsea threw everything forward in the closing minutes but despite getting dangerous balls into the box, the closest it came was a Sam Kerr header straight at the keeper.READ | WSL: Tottenham scrapes past Birmingham in league opener, Man City routs EvertonManchester City Women topped the table after a 4-0 win over Everton on Saturday with Manchester United second following its 2-0 win over Reading. Arsenal is third.Brighton & Hove Albion hosts West Ham United later on Sunday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :