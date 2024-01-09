MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: All you need to know, groups, venue, teams, live streaming info

The AFC Asian Cup is a tournament that has been dominated by only a few sides historically, and the 24 competing teams will be looking to change that this time around.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar celebrate winning the Asian Cup with the trophy.
Qatar celebrate winning the Asian Cup with the trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Qatar celebrate winning the Asian Cup with the trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Asia’s quadrennial football extravaganza, the AFC Asian Cup, enters it’s 18th edition in 2024, as it kicks off on January 12. Originally supposed to be held in 2023, the competition was pushed to 2024 owing to high summer temperatures and Qatar’s participation in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Asian Cup is a tournament that has been dominated by only a few sides historically, and the 24 competing teams will be looking to change that this time around.

RELATED: Carpe diem: India coach Igor Stimac asks his boys to seize the moment at AFC Asian Cup 2023

For many players, winning an international trophy is the ultimate achievement, and this is what stars like Son Heung-min, Kaoru Mitoma, and Sunil Chhetri will be looking to do over the next few weeks.

Who is hosting the Asia Cup 2023?

After successfully hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar will also be hosting the 2023 Asian Cup.

Which team is the defending champion of AFC Asian Cup 2023?

Qatar is the defending champion, after beating Japan in the 2019 final.

Which team won the most AFC Asian Cup titles?

Japan is the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won four times.

Japan’s Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates
Japan's Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japan’s Yuya Osako celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

How many teams are in the AFC Asian Cup?

Like the 2019 edition, 24 teams, spilt across six groups, will be participating.

What is the opening match of AFC Asian Cup 2023?

Host Qatar will take on Lebanon in the opening game on January 12, 2024.

When does India play its first game in the AFC Asian Cup?

India plays its first game against Australia on January 13.

How many times India won AFC Asian Cup?

India has never won the AFC Asian Cup. Its best performance remains finishing as the runner-up in the 1968 edition of the tournament.

Which teams will play in the Asian Cup 2023?

AFC Asian Cup 2023 GROUPS
Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon
Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India
Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Palestine
Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam
Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain
Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

Which city will host the final of AFC Asian Cup 2023?

The Lusail Stadium, which hosted the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, will also host the summit clash of the AFC Asian Cup on 10 February.

Where can I watch the AFC Asian Cup live?

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on Sports18 Network’s TV channels in India. Live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

LIVE TELECAST DETAILS FOR OTHER COUNTRIES

Australia
Live telecast: Network 10
Live stream: 10 play (free)
United States
Live telecast: CBS and CBS Sports Network
Live stream: Paramount Plus, Fubo, YouTube TV (subscription based)
New Zealand
Live telecast: 12 Sky Sport and ESPN
Live stream: Sky Sport Now (subscription based)

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
