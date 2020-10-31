Muriel brace puts Atalanta back on winning track in Serie A

Luis Muriel scored twice in the first half to give Atalanta a 2-1 victory at Crotone on Saturday and put the side back on a winning path in Serie A after losing its previous two games.

Atalanta, which went second with 12 points from six matches, dominated the game but made life hard for itself by wasting too many chances.

RELATED| Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Muriel missed two openings before he put Atalanta ahead in the 26th minute with a shot on the turn from Ruslan Malinovskyi's pass.

Alejandro Gomez and Muriel saw further chances go begging before the Colombian struck again in the 38th minute, squeezing his shot in at the near post after Remo Freuler won possession and laid the ball off.

Crotone, bottom-of-the-table with one point, replied two minutes later when Simy scored from narrow angle.

RELATED| Serie A: New players bring tricky dilemma for Atalanta coach

Duvan Zapata was the main culprit as Atalanta failed to add to its lead in the second half, missing three chances in quick succession.