ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Live score: Kick-off; ATKMB 0-0 MCFC

Follow for all live updates from the ISL clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 14 January, 2023 19:46 IST
Hugo Boumous during match 39 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Hugo Boumous during match 39 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. | Photo Credit: Pal Pillai

12’

Mumbai is prowling on the counters and it wins a few set pieces to peg back the ATK defence. Stewart with another shot for Mumbai, but it is straight at Vishal, who makes a comfortable save.

10’

ATK wingers are working on over-duty here. Another counter attack from Mumbai. Stewart is free and through and he sets up Chhangte and again Vishal stands firm to stop the goal.

6’

A loose ball for Mumbai and Chhangte is quick to pounce, but Vishal makes sure to prevent an early goal. Nevertheless, ATK still looking the sharper side.

3’

ATK peppers Mumbai with crosses from both the flanks. Early positive signs for the home side.

KICKOFF

Mumbai City’s quest for invincibility continues as it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium. And the game kicks off!!!

LINEUPS
ATKMB: Vishal; Hamill, Pritam, Subhashish, Asish; Mchugh, Boumous, Puitea; Liston, Ashique, Dimitrios
MCFC: Lachenpa; Bheke, Griffiths, Mehtab, Vignesh; Jahouh, Borges, Noguera; Chhangte, Bipin, Stewart

PREVIEW

A rejuvenated ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to stop the successful run of Mumbai City FC when the two sides meet in an ISL-9 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening.

Mumbai City, which is currently the foremost claimant for the league winner’s shield, is in great form, winning its last eight matches. 

Mumbai is also the only unbeaten side in the current league standings and has also won its last five ‘away’ matches. The Islanders are sitting on top of the current standings with 33 points from 13 matches while ATKB has 23 points from 12 matches., which 

ALSO READ: LIVE MUN 2-1 MCI, Man United vs Man City: Rashford scores, Premier League Manchester derby updates

ATK Mohun Bagan can draw some hope from the fact that it won its last five appearances at home. Driven by the sceptre of injuries in the last few rounds, ATKMB has been struggling often in the absence of some of its notable foreign and domestic signings, who had to be sidelined in its last few outings.

While the team’s key Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko was ruled out earlier in the season, the names of Manvir Singh and Deepak Tangri have lately been added to the injury list. The Mariners will be hoping the long break after their last match on December 28 will be helping a lot of their players recover their fitness levels. 

The ATKMB needs to pull out its best to better Mumbai City, which is also ahead in the head-to-head count having won four and drawn the other two in the total six meetings so far.

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC?
The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network from 7.30 PM IST on Saturday, January 14. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.

