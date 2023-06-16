ISL 2023-24: Ayush Chhikara signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026

Published : Jun 16, 2023 17:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Ayush began his footballing journey with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs before he was signed by Mumbai City FC in October 2020 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mumbai City FC announced that Ayush Chhikara has signed a three-year contract extension with the club on Friday, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

Born in Haryana, Ayush began his footballing journey with the Reliance Foundation Young Champs before he was signed by Mumbai City FC in October 2020. After spending his first year on loan at Sudeva Delhi in the 2020-21 season, Ayush suffered an injury that kept him on the sidelines for the next 12 months.

The 20-year-old forward made a spirited comeback as he returned to the Islanders’ set-up, debuting for the first team in the 2022 Durand Cup.

Ayush showed flashes of brilliance in the Islanders’ highly successful league campaign last season, winning the Indian Super League Winners’ Shield 2022-23 in record-breaking fashion.

The 20-year-old also featured in Mumbai City FC’s all-Indian squad in the 2023 Super Cup, where he scored the sole goal in a 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC.

“My time so far at this club has been an incredible learning opportunity for me, and I am thrilled to extend my journey with Mumbai City FC. Being a part of this team, being around such talented teammates and working with someone like Des Buckingham is a true privilege. The club has supported me unconditionally, and I want to repay Mumbai City’s faith in me, scoring as many goals as I can every time I wear the badge,” Chikkara said after signing the contract.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham said, “Ayush has worked extremely hard over the past 12 months, making his debut and scoring his first professional goal as a result. He possesses a lot of unique and positive attributes for a young, domestic centre-forward and is an exciting player with excellent potential. Ayush is another player that has trusted our club with his development for the next three years, and I am looking forward to seeing where we can go together.”