Bengaluru Football Club, on Thursday, announced its 30-man squad for its 2023 Hero Super Cup campaign.

BFC starts its campaign with a clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC on 8th April, in Kozhikode. As many as three players have made the jump from the Bengaluru FC ‘B’ squad, with Simon Grayson naming five foreigners as part of his roster.

“The Super Cup is another opportunity for us to add more silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet. It also comes with the added incentive of possible qualification for the AFC Cup, so we look forward to that. There are no easy groups and games in this tournament and the boys are motivated and ready for the challenge.” said Grayson in the club’s release.

Among the additions in the team are players from the Karnataka State squad that won the 76th Santosh Trophy, defender Robin Yadav and midfielder Lalremtluanga Fanai, while newcomer Shreyas Ketkar has also made the jump.

Defender Alan Costa is the only foreigner missing from the Blues’ ISL squad, having ended his loan spell at the end of last month.

The Blues begin their campaign with a clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC, who came out 4-2 winner against NEROCA FC in its final qualification round.

Kick-off at the EMS Corporation Stadium is scheduled for 5 pm on Saturday, 8th April.