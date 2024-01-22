Bengaluru FC signs striker Oliver Drost

Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced the signing of twenty-eight-year-old Danish striker, Oliver Drost on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Drost, who last played for Danish First Division club FC Helsingør, replaces English striker Curtis Main, who mutually parted ways with the Blues earlier this month.

“I am really happy and proud to sign with Bengaluru FC. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and also playing in front of the fans at the Kanteerava. I really hope that I can help the team with goals and assists, and that together, we can make the play-offs in the Indian Super League,” said Drost on his singing.

Drost, who primarily plays as a striker, but is also versatile on the wings, has spent his career solely in Denmark, even making appearances for the Denmark U19 and U20 teams. The 6’2” Drost began his youth career with Helsingør, while his first senior club was Boldklubben af 1893. He had separate stints at AC Horsens, a season at Kolding IF, before returning back to Helsingør.

Bengaluru manager Gerard Zaragoza said the club took its time with identifying a striker, and feels Oliver fits into his system well. “Oliver is a No.9 with the heart of a No.10. He is a striker, but also enjoys playing just outside the box, and given the style of football we play, this could be great. We spent a fair amount of time searching for the ideal replacement, because we wanted to bring in someone who suits our style the best, and when I saw Oliver, I got the impression that he could be that player.” he remarked.

Drost will don the Number 9 shirt for Bengaluru.