Football

Bologna beats Hellas Verona 1-0 for first win since November

Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.

BOLOGNA 16 January, 2021 22:11 IST

Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara   -  GETTY IMAGES

Bologna ended its winless run by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Bologna's first win since November followed a run of three defeats and five draws.

Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.

Bologna eased its fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as it moved eight points above the bottom three.

Verona remained ninth, four points below the Europa League qualifying spots.

Promoted Spezia was playing at relegation-threatened Torino later. Sampdoria was hosting Udinese

