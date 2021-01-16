Football Football Bologna beats Hellas Verona 1-0 for first win since November Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano. AP BOLOGNA 16 January, 2021 22:11 IST Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna FC celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara - GETTY IMAGES AP BOLOGNA 16 January, 2021 22:11 IST Bologna ended its winless run by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.Bologna's first win since November followed a run of three defeats and five draws.Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.ALSO READ| West Brom beats Wolves 3-2 for first Premier League win under Allardyce Bologna eased its fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as it moved eight points above the bottom three.Verona remained ninth, four points below the Europa League qualifying spots.Promoted Spezia was playing at relegation-threatened Torino later. Sampdoria was hosting Udinese Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos