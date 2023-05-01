Football

Serie A: Juventus drops more points in Bologna draw

Juventus remains third on 60 points from 32 games, one point behind second-placed Lazio who suffered a 3-1 loss at Inter Milan earlier on Sunday.

Reuters
01 May, 2023 07:53 IST
Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Mattia Perin and Manuel Locatelli of Juventus look dejected after the Serie A match against Bologna at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on April 30, 2023.

Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Mattia Perin and Manuel Locatelli of Juventus look dejected after the Serie A match against Bologna at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 30, 2023.

A second-half goal by Arkadiusz Milik helped Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw at Bologna in Serie A on Sunday, leaving Massimiliano Allegri’s side winless in five consecutive games across all competitions.

Bologna took a surprise lead in the 10th minute from a penalty kick awarded for Danilo’s tackle on Riccardo Orsolini, which the winger went on to execute.

Juventus was awarded a penalty themselves 20 minutes later after Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi brought down Milik on the edge of the box, but the striker’s powerless low shot was saved by keeper Lukasz Skorupski.

The Bologna keeper did well to keep the hosts’ goal safe on more occasions when multiple Juve attacks had him busy in the first half.

But the visitor found a way past the Polish goalkeeper after the hour mark through Milik who struck low into the bottom right corner, leaving Skorupski no chance.

Bologna moved up to eighth in the standings on 45 points, 10 adrift of Atalanta in seventh.

