Football Football Bournemouth signs Gary Cahill on one-year contract The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Premier League club Palace after signing on a free transfer following his release from Chelsea in 2019. Reuters 20 August, 2021 14:31 IST Cahill enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League as well as two Premier League and FA Cup titles. - REUTERS Reuters 20 August, 2021 14:31 IST Former England international Gary Cahill has joined second-tier side AFC Bournemouth on a one-year deal after his contract with Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season, the Championship club said on Friday.The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Premier League club Palace after signing on a free transfer following his release from Chelsea in 2019. Arsenal signs Odegaard from Real Madrid on permanent deal CONCACAF announces new structure to herald opportunities for women in football Cahill enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League as well as two Premier League and FA Cup titles.Capped 61 times, Cahill appeared at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :